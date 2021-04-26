Steve Doocy Praises Joe Biden’s ‘Economy’ Amid ‘Doggone High’ Ratings

Fox News’ Steve Doocy cited President Joe Biden’s “economy” as part of the reason behind his high approval ratings Monday.

“Fox & Friends” discussed Biden’s ratings as he nears his 100th day in office. A Fox News poll published Sunday found 54% majority of voters approve of Biden’s job performance so far. This number, according to the data, is lower than former President Barack Obama’s but higher than former President Donald Trump’s numbers for the same time period.

“Ultimately right now Joe Biden has pretty doggone high approval ratings,” Doocy noted at one point during the conversation.

“His economy is working. His advisers feel that at this point in time he has the opening to raise taxes and so they boiled the Biden formula down to this: Talk like a rosy bipartisan but act like a ruthless partisan, and that is what is he doing.”

WATCH:

The trio of hosts discussed the data at length, spending time slamming Biden and his administration over policies while also noting the polarized state of the country.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade briefly conceded that Biden’s numbers are higher than Trump’s before adding that the former president had a “fake Russia scandal” and “all the controversy with the election” surrounding him. (RELATED: Fox News’ Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade Shoot Down Trump’s Mass Voter Fraud Allegations, Say There’s ‘No Proof Of It’)

“I suggest that he has got pretty good poll numbers because when you look at the number that Ainsley [Earhardt] gave about the number of people in this country who are polarized and not united – to have a number north … If it’s 80% says, ‘we are a divided nation,’ and you’ve got anything in a majority, given the climate, that’s pretty good. I think,” Doocy responded.