‘Staggering’ — Fox & Friends Host Brian Kilmeade Shocked By Biden’s Lead Over Trump In Fox News Poll

Fox News anchor Brian Kilmeade reacted to Fox News’ own poll on air Friday morning that showed former Vice President Joe Biden with a major national lead on President Donald Trump, calling it “staggering.”

“Let’s talk about Joe Biden. He got some good news in a Gallup poll and a Fox News poll. He’s beating Donald Trump by between 9 and 11 points,” Kilmeade said.

“He’s more trusted on China by 6, more trusted on healthcare by 17 — and now, uh, which is staggering to me — but the president has an edge who is more trusted on the economy.”

“But for Joe Biden, he’s got a big decision to make,” he continued. “He’s got a decision to make on who’s going to be his running mate, at 77-years-old, clearly not at the top of his game. This might be the most consequential vice presidential nominee pick in the history of modern politics.”

A new Fox News poll released Thursday showed Biden trouncing Trump nationally, especially with key demographics like voters 65 and older, where he’s beating Trump by 17 points, and independents, where he has a 13 point lead. (RELATED: Biden Holds Double-Digit Lead Over Trump, New Poll Shows)

There are signs that Trump is still competitive in key swing states, and his approval rating is staying steady.