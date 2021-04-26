3-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead At Birthday Party

A three-year-old boy was fatally shot at a birthday party in Florida on Saturday night, police said.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert around 8:00 p.m. Saturday in Miami, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found the child, later identified as Elijah LaFrance, “suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.” The child was immediately taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

SEEKING INFORMATION: On 4/24/21, Elijah LaFrance was killed in the area of N. Miami Avenue & NE 158 Street. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/VbAC4hqdOj — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) April 25, 2021

An adult female was also shot and taken to Aventura Hospital in stable condition, according to police. Authorities said the victims were attending a birthday party at a short-term rental. (RELATED: 7-Year-Old Fatally Shot While Sitting In A McDonald’s Drive Through)

The incident occurred after an altercation, CBS 4 Miami reported. LaFrance’s uncle Adrian Annestor, who was at the party, said he was devastated, according to the report.

“They killed him. Oh God, he is still on my mind. I was just playing with him,” he reportedly said. “I wish it could have been me because I’ve lived enough. He couldn’t even say mom and dad.”

A neighbor identified as Zobop called the unidentified shooter or shooters a “coward,” according to the report. “How you gonna go and you see a party with children inside and you open fire on them. You are nothing but a coward. You are a coward,” Zobop said.

“Last night a three-year-old was shot & killed at a birthday party,” Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a tweet. “There are no words to describe the immense loss & anger our community is feeling. We will do everything we can to bring this murderer to justice & we must stand together to demand an end to this cycle of tragedy.”