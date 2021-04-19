7-Year-Old Fatally Shot While Sitting In A McDonalds Drive Through

A seven-year-old Chicago girl was shot and killed Sunday while sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru with her father, according to authorities and local reports.

Jaslyn Adams, and her 29-year-old father Jontae Adams, were sitting in the drive-thru of a McDonald’s lane when two people exited a gray car and began shooting at Adams’ car, an unidentified McDonald’s employee told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Roughly 30 shell casings were found near the vehicle after the shooting and some of the windows were completely shot out, according to CBS Chicago.

Video footage shot by a bystander shows police pulling Jaslyn out of the vehicle and rush her into an emergency vehicle. A bystander can be heard shouting “Oh shit, they killed a baby!”

The young girl was struck “multiple times” while the dad was struck in the torso, police said, according to Fox News.

Jontae was taken to the hospital as well and is expected to survive, according to CBS Chicago. (RELATED: Three Officers Injured, One Suspect Dead After Police Chase And Shooting In Georgia)

As of Sunday night no shooter or shooters have been identified and it is unclear if there was a motive, according to the report.

Jaslyn’s family remembered her as “lovable” while talking to CBS Chicago.

“She was just the sweet[est] and outgoing; really talkative; really lovable,” Jaslyn’s aunt Tawny McMullen reportedly said.

Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the incident “unthinkable” in a tweet late Sunday night.

“I am heartbroken and angered that a 7-year-old child was killed this afternoon on Chicago’s West Side. This unthinkable act of violence has no place here. The epidemic of gun violence cutting our children’s lives short cannot go on.”

Jaslyn’s death was one of many over the weekend. A Friday night shooting left an 18-year-old dead and a 44-year-old woman wounded, Fox 32 reported. A 25-year-old was shot and killed Saturday morning while he sat in his car with someone else and another car opened fire, according to the report.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Chicago Police Department but did not receive a response at the time of publication.