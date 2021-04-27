‘It Makes Absolutely No Sense’: Brit Hume Says Biden Administration ‘All Over The Map’ On Mask Wearing

Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume said Tuesday that the Biden administration has sent mixed messages on when people should wear masks and “it makes absolutely no sense.”

“I mean either the vaccines work or they don’t and we are told they do and if they do work, then what’s the need for the mask?” Hume asked on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“I’m talking about outdoors of course but indoors as well. It makes absolutely no sense and people looking at this are going to say the government isn’t making sense about this. The messaging is inconsistent. I don’t know what to do, but I don’t want some … relatively new chemical stuck in my arm,” Hume continued, adding that he is “fully vaccinated” and urges everybody to be so. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Says He Will No Longer Wear A Mask At The Senate, Claims They’re Unnecessary)

“But I can certainly understand why people would be hesitant given the way the government has been all over the place on this issue.”

Hume noted Biden’s recent appearance on a Zoom call with world leaders in which he wore a mask. “I don’t see how it advances the cause very well when you have Joe Biden fully vaccinated walking outdoors with a mask on; I don’t see how it makes any sense for Joe Biden as you’ve shown him earlier on a Zoom call wearing a mask with nobody anywhere near him.”

“Do you think that Putin could have infected him through the fiber lines?” Tucker Carlson quipped.

Hume suggested incidents like this illustrate how both the Centers for Disease Control and the federal government have “been all over the place.”

“Now somehow, in the midst of this, it’s become an absolutely essential protection. I think a lot of people doubt that but now we have a situation in which you see people wearing masks who are fully vaccinated: what does that say about how useful it is to get vaccinated?” he asked.

The journalist pointed out that those who endorse wearing masks after vaccination warn that “you may not be sick, you may be asymptomatic but you may be carrying it and of course in doing that, you may give it to someone who’s not vaccinated and that person could get sick and maybe die.” (RELATED: The ‘Masks Forever’ Crowd Is Real. Here’s What They Want)

But Hume suggested that COVID-19 “disproportionately affects the elderly and those with other ailments … and we’ve done a terrible job of protecting them.”

Time reported that Americans may continue to wear masks after the coronavirus pandemic has subsided in crowds and during hospital visits.

Most cities and states insisted on mask mandates after scientists recommended their use as an effective deterrent to the virus even as they acknowledged that masks would never be 100% effective at preventing the spread of the disease