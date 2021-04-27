‘Sooo Little Support’: Trump Says Rep. Liz Cheney Will ‘Embarass Her Family’ If She Runs For President

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Tuesday saying Rep. Liz Cheney would “embarrass her family” if she ran for president in 2024.

Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney did not rule out a potential run for office when asked Monday by the New York Post.

Former President Donald Trump says Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney is a “warmongering fool [who] wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years” and is worried about rejection by her Wyoming constituents, where she is polling poorly. pic.twitter.com/DfPE4RWzzI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) April 27, 2021



“I’m not ruling anything in or out — “Ever is a long time,” Cheney said. “I think we have a huge number of interesting candidates, but I think that we’re going to be in a good position to be able to take the White House. I do think that some of our candidates who led the charge, particularly the senators who led the unconstitutional charge, not to certify the election, you know, in my view, that’s disqualifying,” Cheney said. (RELATED: Rep. Liz Cheney Not Ruling Out A 2024 Run For President)

Trump said Cheney has “sooo little support, even from the Wyoming Republican Party.” He said she is polling “sooo low in Wyoming” that she is “looking for a way out of her Congressional race.”

“Based on all polling, there is no way she can win. She’ll either be yet another lobbyist or maybe embarrass her family by running for President in order to save face. This warmongering fool wants to stay in the Middle East and Afghanistan for another 19 years but doesn’t consider the big picture—Russia and China!” Trump said.

GOP leadership such as House Freedom Caucus Chief Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called on Cheney to resign in January after she announced her support for Trump’s impeachment.

The Wyoming GOP also censured the Congresswoman in February for her vote to impeach the 45th president.