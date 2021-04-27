FBI Opening Civil Rights Investigation Into Fatal Andrew Brown Shooting

The FBI’s Charlotte field office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the death of Andrew Brown Jr., who was fatally shot by police last week.

“Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated,” a statement from the division said, according to a copy obtained by the Daily Caller. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

Brown was fatally shot when deputies attempted to execute a search warrant at approximately 8:30 a.m. on April 21. Brown allegedly entered his car and attempted to flee the scene.

Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights attorney representing the Brown family, said Brown posed no dangers to officers when he attempted to drive away from the scene.

This is Andrew Brown Jr — a 42yo Black father of SEVEN. He was gunned down by police in North Carolina as he was allegedly driving away from them, posing no danger to officers. pic.twitter.com/TtUAqW5hFd — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) April 24, 2021

An independent autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family found he was shot four times in the right arm and once in the back of his head, according to a copy of the report obtained by Fox News. The bullet reportedly entered Brown’s head and penetrated his skull and brain but did not leave his head. (RELATED: ‘We’re Going To Destroy This System’: City Where A Black Man Was Fatally Shot Put Under State Of Emergency)

“He was trying to run because he was scared for his life,” attorney Wayne Kendall said Tuesday, according to CNN. Kendall said the shot to the head caused Brown to hit a tree after losing control of his vehicle, according to the report.

Brown’s son, Khalil Ferebee, said his dad was “executed” according to CNN.

“Yesterday, I said I thought he was executed. It’s obvious he was trying to get away. It’s obvious. And they gonna shoot him in the back of the head? Man, that shit not right. That’s not right at all, man.”

Brown’s family was shown a portion of bodycam footage from the fatal shooting on Monday, with attorney’s for Brown’s family saying authorities were purposely redacting portions of the video. Authorities said they were removing the faces of the responding law officers, according to WAVY 10.