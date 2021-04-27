Jana Kramer Reportedly Accused Sex-Addicted Husband Of Adultery In Divorce Filing

Country music star Jana Kramer accused former NFL player Mike Caussin of adultery in the official divorce filing, according to E! News.

Kramer claimed “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in the divorce filing, which was obtained Monday by the outlet. Kramer and Caussin have reportedly entered into a post-nuptial agreement in which she requested they share custody of the kids, have Caussin pay her alimony and pay her legal fees.

Jana Kramer has accused Mike Caussin of adultery in her divorce filing. What we know about their split: https://t.co/hGEhcMkHD6 pic.twitter.com/ZxsWd1jKFs — E! News (@enews) April 27, 2021

Kramer announced the divorce April 21 on Instagram, but the date of separation was listed as April 20 in the filing, E! News reported. (RELATED: Jana Kramer Files For Divorce From Mike Caussin)

“‘It’s time.’ As I try to make sense of a reality I never wanted to believe could be possible again, those words have now become a reality,” Kramer shared on social media. “I’ve fought y’all. I’ve loved hard. I’ve forgiven. I’ve put the work in. I’ve given everything I have, and now I have nothing else to give.”

Caussin and Kramer have been outspoken about the former NFL star’s sex addiction as well as the couple’s marital problems. Caussin and Kramer previously split over his struggles with his sex addiction.

Kramer has also been outspoken about Caussin’s previous affairs. The two first married in 2015.