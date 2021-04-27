Jim Jordan Demands Answers From Biden’s Attorney General After ‘Anarchists’ Cause Nearly $20,000 Of Damage

Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan sent second letters to Attorney General Merrick B. Garland and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas demanding answers regarding ongoing violence in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday.

The letters noted that “anarchists and violent left-wing extremists continue to vandalize and destroy federal property in Portland” and came after over one hundred days of consecutive unrest following the death of George Floyd in May 2020.

“The Biden administration must not condone continued left-wing violence against federal personnel and federal property in Portland,” Jordan wrote. “We reiterate the requests made in our March 29 letter and ask that you provide a full response immediately.” (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Jim Jordan Demands Answers From Garland, Mayorkas On Biden Admin’s Efforts To Enforce Federal Law In Portland)

Last week, rioters caused nearly $20,000 in damage to the Portland Boys and Girls Club. The Biden Administration continues to ignore this violence. Americans deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/WAyEx2AXnv — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 27, 2021

Jordan’s original letter to Mayorkas asked for an explanation regarding steps the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) or the Federal Protective Service (FPS) is doing “to protect federal personnel and federal property” in the city.

His letter to Garland focused on the Department of Justice (DOJ) and in part requested information regarding how the department is identifying and prosecuting individuals responsible for the attacks on federal property and law enforcement.

In March, the DHS was forced to re-install fencing around the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse due to attacks on the building just days after it was removed. Jordan tweeted that “rioters caused nearly $20,000 in damage to the Portland Boys and Girls Club” in announcing his latest letters.

“The Biden Administration continues to ignore this violence. Americans deserve answers,” he wrote.