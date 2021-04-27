Kyle Shanahan Says He Doesn’t Know Who Will Be Alive Sunday When Asked About Jimmy Garoppolo’s Future

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan made an ominous comment when discussing Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the team.

According to Adam Schefter, Shanahan was asked if he could guarantee Jimmy G would still be on the team’s roster Sunday with the 49ers locked in on taking a QB in the draft. His response? (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He told the media, “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday.”

Asked if he could guarantee that Jimmy Garoppolo would be on the 49ers’ roster Sunday, Kyle Shanahan said, “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2021

Um, based? If this isn’t a football guy quote, then I don’t know what the hell is. The media wants to know what’s up with Jimmy G.

Shanahan wants the media to know that we all might be dead by Sunday. Who knows? He simply can’t guarantee that any of us will be alive.

I’m also 100% adding this line to my arsenal for whenever anyone asks me if I can guarantee anything. Can I guarantee I’ll be at a party? I’m not sure I can even guarantee we’ll live to see the sun come up.

It just rolls right off the tongue.

I’ll call you on Sunday to let you know I’m alive coach — George Kittle (@gkittle46) April 26, 2021

Thanks for the great line Shanahan! I love it.