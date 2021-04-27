18-Year-Old Charged With Second-Degree Murder After 2 Teens Fatally Shot Over Social Media Argument

An 18-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed two teens over a social media argument, according to authorities.

Zachary Burkard allegedly shot and killed two unidentified teens on Sunday in Springfield, Virginia, Fairfax County police said in a statement. Officers responded to the scene around 3:18 p.m. and found one victim inside a garage with gunshot wounds to the upper body, police said. They attempted life-saving measures but the teen was declared dead by responding authorities.

A second teen was found in front of a nearby home with gunshot wounds to the upper body as well. Police said that the teen was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities determined a “previous argument through social media” between the teens had occurred. Investigators said they were told that four teenagers went to the home where Burkard was and attempted to “talk to someone” when a fight allegedly broke out.

“A group of males showed up to the home stemming from an argument earlier in the day, and that’s what we believe led up to the shooting,” Sgt. Tera Gerhard said, according to WUSA 9. “The person who did the shooting is known to one of the occupants of the home.”

Burkard "emerged from inside the home and shot two of the juveniles who arrived at the home." It is unclear whether Burkard resided there.

Police said Burkard stayed on the scene and was taken into custody. He has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to police.