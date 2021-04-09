Man Suspected Of Killing 1, Critically Injuring 4 In Texas Shooting Charged With Murder

A suspect has been charged with murder after opening fire at a cabinet-making business in Texas on Thursday, police said.

27-year-old Larry Bollin, of Grimes County, Texas, has been charged with murder, according to Bryan Police Department. He was booked into the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Additional charges could be filed Friday, authorities stated.

Here is the booking photo of Larry Bollin, 27 year old from Grimes County. Charged with Murder and being held on $1,000,000 bond. More charges may possibly be filed tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kKQPspEPGQ — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) April 9, 2021

Bollin was an employee of the business but authorities have not been able to identify a motive for the shooting, according to Bryan Police Department. (RELATED: Gun Control Advocates Slam Republicans Minutes After Texas Shooting)

Police responded to a shooting at 350 Stone City Drive around 2:30 p.m., according to Click 2 Houston. By the time authorities arrived, Bollin had fled.

Around 3:30 p.m., state troopers tried to arrest Bollin in Iola, according to Click 2 Houston. One trooper was shot while pursuing the suspect and was reported to be in serious but stable condition Thursday night.

In total, there were seven victims, according to police. One victim was pronounced dead, four were taken in critical condition, one individual sustained a minor injury, and another sustained a medical-related injury. All individuals were taken to local hospitals.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement he and his wife were “praying for the victims and their families.”