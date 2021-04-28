Massive Brawl Breaks Out After A Los Angeles Dodgers Game In Viral Video

A group of fans decided it would be a great idea to brawl following a recent Los Angeles Dodgers game.

In a video tweeted Tuesday by @icamposem, a group of fans decided to get into an all out brawl after the game Monday night against the Reds.

You can watch the chaos unfold below. It's truly unreal.

You know we're getting back to normal as society when sports fans are brawling. Hell, judging from the video above, nothing has changed at all!

Idiotic fans fighting each other at sporting events is about as American as it gets.

As I've said far too many times to count, if you find yourself fighting at a sporting event, then I'm just going to assume that you're a moron.

People haven’t been able to attend sporting events for so long, and we’re finally getting back into our old routines. People want to spend their hard earned money watching their favorite teams play.

We don’t want to spend our money to get punched in the face. Nobody wants to see that happen. We want to drink a few beers and relax. We don’t want to find ourselves in the middle of a brawl.

Grab a beer and relax. Don’t find yourself punching strangers.