‘Something To Be Whipped Into Shape’: Writer Says Republican Voters Need To Control Their Party Or Surrender To Democrats

American Greatness senior writer Pedro Gonzales said Friday that Republicans need to take control of their own party or Democrats “are going to continue getting everything they want.”

“They’re going to realize that when they start to feel afraid of their voters,” Gonzales told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” when asked why the GOP appears to be drifting leftward. “And I think this is not going to change, because you and I can burn the house down every night on TV but it’s not going to change until Republicans feel afraid, feel accountable, in other words, to their own voters.”

The journalist said “Republican voters need to stop viewing the party as an ally and start viewing it as an instrument, something to be whipped into shape and not relied upon, because there is no plan but what we make.” (RELATED: House Preps To Pass Two Immigration Bills As Border Crisis Intensifies)

Gonzales argued that the Republican Party is failing its voting base who must demand that it reflect their values and policy positions because otherwise the party is “going to stab you in the back.”

“Democrats and their allies are going to continue getting everything that they want until the right learns to fight its own party and demands fighters for it.”

“There’s this line from [President Ronald] Reagan that someone who’s on your side 80% of the time is a friend and an ally, not a 20% traitor. Well, when that 20% constitutes the most important existential issues and on that 20% they stab you in the back all the time, that’s not really a friend. That is in fact a traitor.”

Gonzales specifically mentioned Republican support for Democratic Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono’s COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act that he said received the assistance of Republican Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran.

“Moran recently got endorsed by Trump, by the way,” Gonzales said, noting that only Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley opposed the legislation. (RELATED: ‘We Are Literally Fearing For Our Lives’: Hate Crimes Against Asian Americans Increase)

The journalist also claimed it’s not “an accident” Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott only made “one short insubstantial throw-away line about immigration” when he responded to President Joe Biden’s Wednesday night address to Congress “because congressional Republicans right now are talking with the Democratic Party about putting together an amnesty deal.”

Republican Florida Sen. Rick Scott is reportedly ready to introduce legislation that would protect illegal immigrants from deportation if the Biden administration agrees to spend billions of dollars on a border wall. Former President Donald Trump offered the same sort of deal in January 2019 when he wanted to end a government shutdown.