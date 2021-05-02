Massive Fights Break Out In The Stands Of The Ruiz/Arreola Boxing Match In Wild Viral Videos

Fans were out of control Saturday night during the Andy Ruiz/Chris Arreola boxing match.

In videos tweeted by Mike Coppinger, multiple different fights broke out in the stands during the hyped boxing event.

The first video Coppinger tweeted was a relatively small scrap. You can watch it below.

And boxing is back in SoCal! They are slugging it out in the stands!! @barstoolsports #RuizArreola pic.twitter.com/0jFcZPhlaz — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2021

However, the second video Coppinger tweeted was an all out melee in the stands. You can watch the carnage unfold below.

And now we have another one even crazier than the last! What is going on?! https://t.co/9AuXcIn5Wm pic.twitter.com/lenWxxIsAg — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 2, 2021

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people that they thought trading shots in the stands of a boxing match was a good idea?

I've said it multiple times, and I 100% mean it. If you get into fights during sporting events, then you deserve to be arrested.

People want to watch the action. They don’t want to get punched in the face.

Do better, folks. Do much better.