Massive Fights Break Out In The Stands Of The Ruiz/Arreola Boxing Match In Wild Viral Videos

Boxing Fight (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/MikeCoppinger/status/1388699083666202627)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Fans were out of control Saturday night during the Andy Ruiz/Chris Arreola boxing match.

Fans were out of control Saturday night during the Andy Ruiz/Chris Arreola boxing match.

In videos tweeted by Mike Coppinger, multiple different fights broke out in the stands during the hyped boxing event.

The first video Coppinger tweeted was a relatively small scrap. You can watch it below.

However, the second video Coppinger tweeted was an all out melee in the stands. You can watch the carnage unfold below.

What the hell is wrong with people? Seriously, what the hell is wrong with people that they thought trading shots in the stands of a boxing match was a good idea? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I’ve said it multiple times, and I 100% mean it. If you get into fights during sporting events, then you deserve to be arrested. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

People want to watch the action. They don’t want to get punched in the face.

Do better, folks. Do much better.