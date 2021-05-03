Bodycam Footage Shows Police Fatally Shooting Mentally Ill Man Armed With Gun After Standoff

Police in Nashville released bodycam footage and 9-1-1 audio Sunday showing the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a mentally ill man who was armed with a gun Saturday.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. when a woman called to report her son, 23-year-old Jacob Griffin, was homeless, armed and dangerous, according to Don Aaron, a spokesman for the Metro Nashville Police Department and released 9-1-1 audio.

“He is schizophrenic, and for about the last hour has been texting me messages that he plans to kill me and other people,” Karen Griffin told dispatchers. Karen told officers her son lived behind a local Goodwill, where he had been fired from months ago.

“He does have a gun,” she continued. “He has texted me pictures of a full magazine of bullets this morning, so he is armed. And I personally would consider him dangerous, but he has never actually been violent. I really don’t want the police to kill him but I don’t want him to kill anyone else either.” (RELATED: Man Shot By Police After Going On Shooting Rampage, Seemingly Killed People At Random)

Two officers found Griffin in the woods behind a local Goodwill store around 3:30 p.m., where Griffin allegedly told officers he had a gun, according to Aaron. One of the responding officers deployed a taser which was ineffective, Aaron said, noting the initial interaction was not recorded because police were not wearing equipment with bodycameras.

SWAT officers and more police officers arrived on the scene around 4:10 p.m., Aaron said. By 5:15 p.m., mobile crisis staff from a mental health group also arrived on the scene, according to Aaron.

“The first step in this is all up to you, and that’s just to walk out here without that pistol,” one officer can be heard saying.

As officers attempted to negotiate with Griffin, he screamed to officers, “I am a hypnotist. Get off my property!”

One officer tells Griffin “can’t go away buddy,” according to bodycam footage.

Around 7:20 p.m., Griffin fired a shot but dropped the gun, according to Aaron. An officer can be seen raising his gun toward Griffin.

“Get that fucking gun out of my fucking face,” Griffin can be heard screaming.

“You can’t be playing with the gun, don’t pick it up,” an officer can be heard saying.

“You need to understand you just upped up the game, Jacob,” an officer can be heard saying.

Aaron said officers decided to try to move in and distract Griffin around 7:30 p.m., as daylight began to wane. Officers sent in a police canine before approaching Griffin.

“Show me your hands, show me your hands,” SWAT officer Matthew Grindstaff can be heard yelling. “Where’s the gun?”

Griffin allegedly then fired a shot, prompting Grindstaff to return fire. Griffin was taken to Vanderbilt University Hospital where he later died, according to Aaron. No officers were injured.

The shooting is under investigation.