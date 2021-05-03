‘This Is A Life Threatening Situation!’: Twister Wreaks Havoc Across Mississippi Town

A tornado struck Tupelo, Mississippi, and the surrounding area late Sunday, damaging buildings and downing power lines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in nearby Memphis warned people to take shelter in a series of tweets as a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” swept through the area. Nearly 100,000 Mississippi residents were under a tornado emergency late Sunday as NWS Memphis issued similar warnings for several other cities.

“This is a life threatening situation! Take cover now!” the agency said on Twitter.

Tornado emergency for Tupelo! This is a life threatening situation!Take cover now! #mswx pic.twitter.com/XsqJ9fLwGP — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) May 3, 2021

Images shared on social media showed power lines and uprooted trees littered on roads, while homes and other buildings were damaged. (RELATED: Tornados, Hail And Snow? Slight Chance Of Severe Weather Across Big Chunk Of America)

Tornado damage in Tupelo, MS. Residents say it all happened so fast. @WMCActionNews5 pic.twitter.com/we9QLyele8 — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) May 3, 2021

The City of Tupelo’s Mayor’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that emergency crews were assessing the damage, warning residents to stay at home and avoid going outside.

“Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous–there are reports that power lines are down on the roads. We will update you as soon as we know the extent of damage. Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also,” the statement said.

The tornado also struck the town of Calhoun City, about 50 miles southwest of Tupelo. NWS Memphis issued a tornado emergency warning for the town late Sunday. Images shared on social media showed extensive damage to homes and other buildings.

Two businesses completely destroyed. Residents in Calhoun city are waking up with parts of the buildings in their homes.

I will have a live look on @wtva9news pic.twitter.com/RTkm5aRUO3 — Alexis Jones WTVA (@AlexisWTVA) May 3, 2021

Drone images from Calhoun Co. sheriff @gregpollan. Damage in Calhoun City. @WTVAWeather pic.twitter.com/JoOQxrM1UE — WTVA 9 News (@wtva9news) May 3, 2021

“The town of Calhoun City was hit hard tonight. Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately we have had no reports at this time of injuries,” Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan wrote in a Facebook post.