‘This Is A Life Threatening Situation!’: Twister Wreaks Havoc Across Mississippi Town

Tornado Storms in Yazoo City, Mississippi

A tornado struck Tupelo, Mississippi, and the surrounding area late Sunday, damaging buildings and downing power lines.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in nearby Memphis warned people to take shelter in a series of tweets as a “confirmed large and destructive tornado” swept through the area. Nearly 100,000 Mississippi residents were under a tornado emergency late Sunday as NWS Memphis issued similar warnings for several other cities.

“This is a life threatening situation! Take cover now!” the agency said on Twitter.

Images shared on social media showed power lines and uprooted trees littered on roads, while homes and other buildings were damaged. (RELATED: Tornados, Hail And Snow? Slight Chance Of Severe Weather Across Big Chunk Of America)

The City of Tupelo’s Mayor’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that emergency crews were assessing the damage, warning residents to stay at home and avoid going outside.

“Please do not get out and drive. It is dangerous–there are reports that power lines are down on the roads. We will update you as soon as we know the extent of damage. Prayers that all are safe, and please keep our crews and first responders in your prayers also,” the statement said.

The tornado also struck the town of Calhoun City, about 50 miles southwest of Tupelo. NWS Memphis issued a tornado emergency warning for the town late Sunday. Images shared on social media showed extensive damage to homes and other buildings.

“The town of Calhoun City was hit hard tonight. Light poles have been snapped off. Trees in a few homes. Trees on vehicles. Damage to several businesses. Fortunately we have had no reports at this time of injuries,” Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan wrote in a Facebook post.