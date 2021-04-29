US

Tornados, Hail And Snow? Slight Chance Of Severe Weather Across Big Chunk Of America

Brianna Lyman Reporter
The possibility of severe weather including thunderstorms, hail and even tornadoes is in effect for multiple states spanning from the Northeast all the way down to the Mid-South.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center warns of “isolated strong to severe thunderstorms” all the way from East Texas to the Mid-South, and Ohio Valley into the Mid-Atlantic region for Thursday.

In East Texas to the Mid-Atlantic area, the Storm Prediction Center says the main concern of thunderstorms “will be locally damaging wind, with isolated severe gusts possible.” The storm center also noted that “isolated large hail” may hit parts of Texas to Mississippi. (RELATED: Andrew Cuomo Warned New Yorkers To Avoid Travel During Snowstorm – And Then He Drove To NYC)

The Austin-American Statesman reported that Austin, Texas, could see up to a quarter-inch of rain with scattered thunderstorms that might produce hail.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deployed emergency resources on Wednesday ahead of the possible storms.

“As severe weather is forecasted across the Lone Star State, I urge Texans to stay weather-aware and heed the guidance of local officials,” Abbott said in a statement obtained by the Daily Caller. “In preparation for this severe weather, including the potential for flash flooding, the State of Texas has deployed Texas A&M Task Force One and Task Force Two search and rescue teams, and Texas Parks and Wildlife boat squads in anticipation of water rescue requests from local officials.”

Meanwhile, Arkansas faces the possibility of flooding after “very heavy rainfall” that occurred Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service in Little Rock.

The area was also under a tornado warning through 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, KARK reported.

In New York City the chance for rain is prevalent through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

There is also the chance for wet snow in upstate New York and other parts of New England throughout the weekend, according to Fox News.