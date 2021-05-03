DC Bans Dancing At All Wedding Receptions

The District of Columbia announced weddings could be held with up to 250 guests in attendance, but attendees can’t dance.

“Attendees and guests must remain seated and socially distanced from each other or other household groups,” the order passed by Mayor Muriel Bowser stated. The ban on dancing at all weddings, indoor and outdoor, began Saturday.

DC bans dancing at indoor and outdoor wedding receptions starting May 1 https://t.co/cSoVvjSaOP via @WUSA9 — Bruce Leshan (@BruceLeshan) April 29, 2021

“Standing and dancing receptions are not allowed,” according to the latest order.

“There’s hardly been any time to react, rather than being incredibly frustrated and angry with Washington D.C. and Mayor Bowser for completely blindsiding us,” event planner Stephanie Sadowski told WUSA9. (RELATED: Washington, DC Bans Indoor Dining)

“I cannot even believe we’re in 2021 right now, and we are saying no dancing,” she added, the outlet reported. “Why can’t we just have masks?”

That’s a good question. Masks are supposed to work to keep the virus from spreading, and socially distancing is also supposed to reduce the spread. I get that, but it feels like you could wear a mask, socially distance and still be able to dance.

This sounds like a scene straight out of “Footloose.” For anyone who thought coronavirus restrictions would ease up in 2021 as people got vaccinated, here we are. No dancing in D.C.

Mayor Bowser, what are you doing?