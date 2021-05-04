‘Last Lap Of Freedom’: Felon Pulls Rifle On Driver, Steals Car And Leads Police On Crazy Chase

A felon forced the driver of a vehicle he was traveling in out at gunpoint before leading Florida police on a wild chase, authorities announced Tuesday.

Deputies from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) noticed a sedan speeding down West 100 in Bunnell at 95 miles per hour on Monday. During the traffic stop, authorities “observed multiple baggies being thrown out of the passenger window before the car came to a stop,” according to the FCSO. The baggies were later determined to contain fentanyl, cocaine and an unknown substance.

“Bell had enough Fentanyl to potentially kill over 20,000 people,” the FCSO said.

While deputies were getting information about the driver and passenger, who was later identified as 30-year-old Serone Bell, Bell allegedly pointed a rifle at the driver and forced him out of the vehicle, according to police. Bell then jumped in the driver’s seat and sped off.

“He got a gun,” the driver can be heard telling officers after being forced out of the car, according to bodycam footage.

Bell led officers from the FCSO and other agencies on a pursuit down I-95 with speeds over 100 miles per hour, according to the FCSO. (RELATED: Drunk Driver Trying To Escape Police Ends Up Biting K-9, Barks At Officers)

Bell eventually exited the highway and ended up at a Cracker Barrel parking lot before fleeing into another parking lot where he crashed into two parked cars and attempted to flee on foot, according to authorities and bodycam footage.

Authorities from the FCSO and Daytona Beach Police deployed a taser and successfully stopped him. Authorities allegedly found an “AR15 style rifle along with a loaded 60 round magazine in the car.”

Bell had previously served time for selling methamphetamine, according to authorities.

“It is fitting that Bell’s ride came to an end on International Speedway Boulevard near the speedway as I believe it was poison peddler Bell’s last lap of freedom,” Sheriff WHO Staly said. “Let this be a lesson to anyone thinking about running from law enforcement; there is no ‘winner’s circle’ waiting for you when you decide to flee a traffic stop, but you do ‘win’ a room at the Green Roof Inn.”

Bell faces multiple charges and is being held without bond, according to police.