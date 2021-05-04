Kevin McCarthy Says He Rents A Room From Frank Luntz After Tucker Carlson’s Segment

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that he rents a room from ex-GOP pollster and communications consultant Frank Luntz after Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson reported on their relationship Monday night.

During Monday’s episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson said he received a tip that McCarthy and Luntz were living together. Carlson slammed Luntz for lobbying “on behalf of some of the world’s most left-wing corporations” and said no Republicans should take his advice. McCarthy said he rents a room from Luntz Tuesday morning on Fox & Friends and didn’t deny Carlson’s reporting.

“I didn’t know how this was controversial. Frank has been a friend of mine for more than 30 years. I met him with Newt Gingrich back when they were working on the ‘Contract with America,'” McCarthy said. “You know, as the Democrats took over, they started changing the House around and so, yeah, I rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don’t worry I’m going back to where I am normally, on my couch in my office. He seems upset. I think he and Tucker must dislike each other, and I don’t think that’s right. They need to get together and solve whatever difficulties, because we’ve got to make sure that we put this country back on the right track.”

“We were so successful under President Trump. And what President Biden is doing today, the last thing we want to do is be fighting among ourselves,” McCarthy continued.

WATCH:



Fox & Friends anchor Steve Doocy then said he thinks “Tucker was questioning whether it was conflict that the top Republican in the House had a roommate situation with a top corporate consultant and lobbyist, as he referred to him.”

McCarthy responded by saying Luntz is not a lobbyist. (RELATED: ‘Not Only Are They Friends, They Are Roommates’: Tucker Carlson Reveals GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Rented A Room In DC From Pollster Frank Luntz)

“Well, Frank’s not a lobbyist. Frank’s a friend … and I just rented a room for a few months there. So I don’t see that there’s any problem along that line. But I’d like to see everybody stay together. Let’s work to make sure we put people back to work, back to health, back to school, stop this woke movement that’s going on,” McCarthy concluded.