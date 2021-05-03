‘Not Only Are They Friends, They Are Roommates’: Tucker Carlson Reveals GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy Rented A Room In DC From Pollster Frank Luntz

House Republican Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy rented a room in Washington, D.C. from ex-GOP pollster and communications consultant Frank Luntz, Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson revealed.

During the Monday episode of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Carlson claimed that a source tipped him off to the arrangement between McCarthy and Luntz, which was later confirmed in a statement by a McCarthy spokesperson.

Carlson began the segment criticizing Luntz for lobbying “on behalf of some of the world’s most left-wing corporations.” Carlson continued on to question GOP members of Congress who take his advice on policy, saying that his views “bear no resemblance whatsoever to the views of actual Republican voters.”

The Fox News host stressed the close relationship that Luntz allegedly maintains with McCarthy, saying that Luntz has previously described McCarthy as his “personal friend.”

“So Frank works for Google and Nike and Delta Airlines among many others. Several years ago, Frank Luntz advised the makers of Oxycontin on how to blame rural Americans as thousands of young people in rural America dropped dead of opioid [overdoses]. Frank Luntz did that. So he is not someone that normal people would go to for advice if you are running the Republican Party, you definitely wanted because Frank Luntz is effectively a Democrat.”

After initially denying that McCarthy rented the room from Luntz, the spokesperson from his office confirmed the authenticity of the tip, telling Tucker that “because of the pandemic, McCarthy has rented a room in Washington at a fair market price from Frank.”

Tucker also pulled the deed to Frank Luntz’s Penn Quarter apartment, which he claimed is “one of the most expensive in Washington” and “would likely rent for over $5,000 a month.”

“So the question is, ‘Is Kevin McCarthy paying $5,000 every month to Frank Luntz to live in his house?’ We would love to know the answer. We asked several times to his office and no one got back to us with an answer. If Kevin McCarthy isn’t paying market price, he is likely violating House ethics rules on taking gifts. And someday, we have no doubt, we will find out exactly what he is paying.”

Tucker ended the segment by criticizing McCarthy for his associations with Luntz, a longtime fixture in Washington D.C. known for his voter focus groups. (RELATED: Flashback: Frank Luntz Predicts Polling Profession ‘Done’ If Trump Defies Polls)

“Kevin McCarthy’s real crime is mocking his voters. Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values. He tells them he’s on their side. He says that he will fight for them against permanent Washington,” Tucker said at the close of his segment. “At the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz’s apartment in Penn Quarter and he laughs about it.”