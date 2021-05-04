REPORT: J.J. Abrams Is Selling His California Mansion For More Than $20 Million

J.J. Abrams is reportedly selling a mansion in California for a ton of money.

According to the New York Post, the Hollywood icon behind "Alias" and "Lost" is selling a 7,396 square-feet house in Pacific Palisades for $22 million.

‘Star Wars’ director J.J. Abrams lists Pacific Palisades home for $22M https://t.co/TPIgxVDeFF pic.twitter.com/9QXIbyVyD1 — New York Post (@nypost) May 4, 2021

According to the NYP, the house features a garden, pool, game room, seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and a secret garden area.

To put it as simply as possible, this house is baller.

Well, I think it’s safe to say life is good when you’re J.J. Abrams. He’s been the brain behind some of Hollywood’s greatest successes on TV and in the movies, and he clearly lives like a king.

Most of us are just grinding it out day after day to stay above water. Meanwhile, Abrams is dominating the entertainment industry and selling a mansion for the price of a nice private jet.

Yeah, I don’t think Abrams knows what it’s like to lose.

So, if any of you have an extra $22 million burning a hole in your pocket, this house could be the perfect one for you!