J.J. Abrams Is Developing 3 Shows For HBO Max, ‘Duster’ Sounds Like The Most Interesting

J.J. Abrams has three projects in the works for HBO Max.

The “Lost” creator is developing “Overlook” off of “The Shining,” a show based off of DC Comics and a show with the title “Duster,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. (REVIEW: Dolores’ Plan Is Revealed In Outstanding New ‘Westworld’ Episode ‘Genre’)

The final one sounds the most interesting to me. “Duster,” according to THR, “is set in the 1970s Southwest and revolves around the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate who goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.”

Yeah, that sounds like something I’m 100% interested in.

Abrams is a generational talent when it comes to creating amazing content, and that applies to movie and television shows.

This is the guy who created “Alias” and “Lost,” which are two of the most successful shows ABC has ever had.

“Lost” captivated a nation, and “Alias” introduced the world to Jennifer Garner as badass spy Sydney Bristow.

He simply knows great content.

Now, he’s creating a show about a getaway driver for a big time crime syndicate. Yeah, there’s a billion percent chance I give that a shot.

As for the other two shows, I’m sure they’ll both be solid, but “Duster” sounds like it’s going to take the cake as the premier project out of the trio.

I’ll put my trust in Abrams, and I have no doubt he’ll take care of the rest.

Let us know what you think in the comments. I think we’re in for a fun time!