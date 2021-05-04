Gigantic Shark Washes Up On The Shore In North Carolina

A gigantic shark washed up on the shore in North Carolina, and the photos are terrifying.

According to a Facebook post from the Topsail Online Gazette, a sand tiger shark was on the shore, and the evidence might keep you out of the water forever. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Give it a look below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

WOW! Check out this sand tiger shark, reportedly washing ashore in North Topsail Beach, North Carolina this afternoon. What a scene to stumble upon! ???? ????: Meg Snyder Posted by Topsail Online Gazette on Monday, April 19, 2021

Look at the teeth on that thing! Seriously, stop whatever you’re doing right now, and look at the teeth. They’re horrifying. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Just in case any of you thought I was joking when I said I don’t like the ocean, this right here is the reason why. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Why the hell would I want to go anywhere near a region where sea beasts with teeth like that are swimming around? Hell no. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Forget trying to fish for these sharks. I want the Navy to start dropping depth charges all over the coast to get rid of these creatures from hell.

Call up every available boat we have, and let it rip! Fire at will, good gentlemen!

We’re in a war, folks. It’s between us and the creatures that want to command territory on this planet. We must do whatever is necessary to win.

Kill them all!