Trump Launches New Communication Platform

Former President Donald Trump launched a new communications platform on Tuesday that will allow him to communicate with followers after previously being banned from posting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, Fox News reported.

Trump’s new platform is called “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” and appears to be supported by Campaign Nucleus, a creation of former campaign manager Brad Parscale, Fox News reported. Users can share content from the platform to other social media sites but cannot interact with the former president’s posts, according to Fox News.

“This is just a one-way communication,” a source told the outlet. “This system allows Trump to communicate with his followers.”

Social media platforms Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat banned Trump after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, as previously reported. The former president has since communicated with followers through emails from his Save America PAC.

BREAKING: Donald Trump launches “From The Desk of Donald J. Trump” pic.twitter.com/tMfGBPc5lx — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 4, 2021

Former 2020 presidential campaign advisor Corey Lewandowski mentioned that Trump planned to launch a new communications platform in March.

“This is going to be launched in the next three to four months,” Lewandowski said at the time. “It’s going to be an interactive communication tool whereby the president will be able to post things to it and people will be able to repost and communicate directly with him.”

Trump advisor Jason Miller also teased that the former president would be starting his own social media platform. (RELATED: Trump Advisor Jason Miller: Former President May Soon Return To Social Media ‘On His Own Platform’)

“I do think we’re going to see President Trump returning to social media and probably about two or three months here with his own platform, and this is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said in March.

There has not been any confirmation if “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” is the new platform that was being discussed, according to Fox News.