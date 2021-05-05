‘Would We Want Mussolini On The Radio?’: Joy Behar Says Facebook Was Right, Trump Should Stay Banned

Joy Behar said Wednesday that she agreed with Facebook’s decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the social media platform.

Behar joined her co-hosts on ABC’s “The View” to discuss the social media giant’s decision and whether it amounted to the censorship of a former president. (RELATED: ‘I’m Going To Get COVID, That Will Fix Nancy Pelosi’: Joy Behar Mocks Republicans For Refusing Vaccine)

WATCH:

Co-host Sara Haines said she wasn’t sure continuing the ban would have the desired outcome, arguing that Trump still had access to his fans through emails, texts and appearances on networks like Fox News.

“If you’re not solving the problem, then what are we doing here?” Haines asked. “Because I think right now it only gives conservatives ammunition to argue that they’re being censored by media and social platforms that lean left.”

Haines went on to ask who would ultimately get to decide who got censored and what their credentials were. “If I were the one on the receiving end of the censorship, how would I feel? So I do think it’s a slippery slope and doesn’t necessarily solve the problem,” Haines added.

“You know, I think the 1st and 2nd Amendments both have limits. Even though I love the 1st Amendment like everybody else does, but I think that he’s too much of a danger to have such a big platform,” Behar replied. “Let him go on Fox, he needs to be marginalized, and let him speak to the choir over there who appreciate him and agree with everything he says. He doesn’t need to contaminate the airwaves all over the world with Facebook. If this was in the 1940s in Italy would we want Mussolini on the radio? No, we would not.”

Meghan McCain rounded out the discussion, saying that she agreed with the initial decision to ban Trump from Facebook but she was concerned that it might have gone too far.

“I think they should reinstate him,” McCain said but offered a caveat as well. “I think they should keep it censored if he does anything else. I’m very conflicted on this one. I’ve gone back and forth all morning.”