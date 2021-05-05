‘Vaccination Segregation’: Jason Rantz Tells Tucker Carlson That Washington State Is Introducing COVID-19 Vaccine Passports

Broadcast journalist Jason Rantz said Wednesday that Washington state is implementing a “vaccination segregation” policy that amounts to a vaccine passport system.

“Governor [Jay] Inslee just released some guidance on non-vaccinated-only sections, so vaccination segregation, at outdoor stadiums, at graduation ceremonies for schools, even your church: so now you get some of your freedoms back to pray and vaccinated-only sections,” Rantz told Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

WATCH:

“Now, you still have to wear a mask outside surrounded by people already vaccinated, which obviously makes no sense. You get a separate entrance to go into some of the sections, but you have to show your vaccine paperwork. You literally have to show a vaccine passport to gain entrance into the sections, so you have to prove you have been vaccinated,” Rantz continued. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Republicans To Propose Bill Which Would Block Jurisdictions From Implementing Vaccine Passports)

The journalist indicated that citizens must provide their “medical paperwork” and supporters of the initiative are not “talking about privacy” or “about IDs being racist or equity concerning access to the vaccines,” but that the measures are “not the same thing as coercion” because it “is all optional.”

Rantz also said that students gong to Washington State University or the University of Washington are also required to have the vaccine “So we’re talking about college-age students, many of whom have already had COVID, who have literally the antibodies going through their system as we speak, have to get a vaccine and they have no choice if they want to go back to campus. That is the state doing that.”

Host Tucker Carlson asked if there was “compelling evidence” that people who have recovered from the COVID-19 virus and have the antibodies present in their system and “have more protection against the virus than people who have been vaccinated?”

Rantz said that would not be a factor for students who “will have to get a vaccine. And I have asked questions as to why the more vulnerable folks like the staff members who are in that age demographic of 60 plus don’t have to at some of these schools — they won’t really give me an answer.”

President Joe Biden’s administration was reportedly working with the private sector to create a national database of those Americans who had received the coronavirus vaccine. A passport could then be issued for those vaccinated that would be mandatory for travel and attendance at sporting events and concerts, The Washington Post first reported.

However White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissed that report on Apr. 6, saying the White House won’t be doing so.

The Florida House of Representatives approved a bill on Apr. 28 that would permanently stop businesses from using vaccine passports during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: Rand Paul Says Pro-Vaccine Passport, Anti-Voter ID Americans ‘Need Serious Help’)

The chamber voted 76-40 to pass SB 2006. Pandemics & Public Health Emergencies Committee Chair Tom Leek described the new law as a “delicate balance between protecting people and protecting people’s civil liberties.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had already issued an executive order earlier that month to ban vaccine passports.