Rand Paul Says Pro-Vaccine Passport, Anti-Voter ID Americans ‘Need Some Serious Help’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks during a press conference regarding the executive order President Donald Trump signed earlier on Thursday, on Capitol Hill, October 12, 2017 in Washington, DC

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Andrew Afifian Contributor
Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul took to Twitter on Tuesday to criticize Americans who support COVID-19 vaccine passports but think “voter ID is racist.”

“If you think voter ID is racist, but a vaccine passport is just fine, you need some serious help thinking through public policy,” Paul tweeted.

President Joe Biden’s administration is reportedly working with private entities to usher in a national system of digital vaccine documentation. Presumably, the passports will be required for people to travel and attend sporting events and concerts, The Washington Post reported Sunday. (RELATED: ‘Where Are The Defenders Of … The American Way?’: Tucker Carlson Criticizes Vaccine Passports As ‘Orwellian’)

On March 25, Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law a bill that places ID requirements on in-person and absentee voting in the state. The bill has drawn widespread criticism from Democrats. In his first press conference, Biden claimed that Republican initiatives to secure voter integrity are worse than Jim Crow laws from the 1960s.

The Daily Caller reached out to Paul’s office for comment and did not receive a response at the time of publication.