Former MLB Player Drew Robinson Makes Triple-A Roster After Shooting Himself In The Head

Former MLB player Drew Robinson has pulled off an incredible comeback.

According to Yahoo Sports, Robinson made the 25-man roster for the Sacramento River Cats, which is the triple-A team of the San Francisco Giants.

Robinson making the roster comes about 13 months after he attempted suicide by shooting himself in the head.

The gunshot wound to the head cost him his right eye, but he was able to survive. Now, more than a year later, he’s making a return to professional baseball.

This is the perfect example of how you should never give up and how things always will eventually get better.

On the outside, it probably looked like Robinson was living the life. He’s been playing Major League Baseball for a few teams, was making some money but was also clearly dealing with some serious issues behind the scenes.

On a day in April 2020, he tried to end his life. Thankfully, he failed, and he’s now made a return to professional baseball with only one eye. It’s an incredible bounce back story.

Congratulations to him for the amazing comeback journey. Hopefully, he gets one more shot at the MLB. That’s really be the cherry on top for him.