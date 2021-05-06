‘A Noble Soul’: Brother of George H.W. Bush Dies At 89

Jonathan Bush, the younger brother of former President George H.W. Bush and uncle of former President George W. Bush, passed away Thursday just hours short of his 90th birthday.

Bush, who was born in 1931, was the fourth child of Sen. Prescott Sheldon Bush and Dorothy Walker Bush. Bush worked as a banker, an investment adviser and was a fundraiser in the presidential campaign for his nephew George W. Bush, according to Fox News. (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Bible Verse President George H.W. Bush And Barbara Read At Her Wedding)

“The foundation pauses to mourn the passing of President Bush’s beloved brother Jonathan. Our prayers and love are with the Bush family as we remember a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and brother, a fine gentleman, and a noble soul,” the George and Barbara Bush Foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

Statement by the George & Barbara Bush Foundation on the passing of Jonathan Bush, brother of President George H.W. Bush. pic.twitter.com/gG4oaSlJRv — George & Barbara Bush Foundation (@BushFdn) May 6, 2021

“And knowing Jonathan, he also would like for us to observe he was a great song and dance man — without a doubt the best dancer of his siblings, all of whom he now joins in heaven. May God bless Jonathan Bush.” (RELATED: George W. Bush Voted For Condoleezza Rice In 2020 Presidential Election)