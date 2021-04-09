Jenna Bush Hager Reveals Bible Verse President George H.W. Bush And Barbara Read At Her Wedding

Jenna Bush Hager revealed the bible verse her late grandparents former President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush read at her wedding.

“My grandpa and grandma read those verses at my wedding,” the co-host of the “Today” show shared on Friday after her fourth hour co-host Hoda Kotb mentioned the verse from 1 Corinthians in the bible that starts with “love is patient.” (RELATED: Jenna Bush Hager Names Newborn Daughter After George H.W. Bush)

The verses in 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 reads, “Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. It does not dishonor others, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no record of wrongs. Love does not delight in evil but rejoices with the truth. It always protects, always trusts, always hopes, always perseveres.”

Jenna Bush married Henry Hager in May 2008 at a private ceremony held at her parents, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush’s, Prairie Chapel Ranch near Crawford, Texas. (RELATED: Here’s A Look Back At George H.W. Bush’s Life In Pictures)

During Friday’s show, Jenna recalled that same morning sending the verse to her husband when the two were talking about slowing down. (RELATED: Here Were George H.W. Bush’s Final Words To His Family)

“I said, ‘Remember when Ganny and Gampy read this at our wedding?'” the former first daughter shared. “We were having a conversation, and he said, ‘Let’s get back to the basics — when you were that third grade teacher who would eat tuna packets. Let’s get back to those people.’ And then I said, ‘Remember when they read this?'”

The couple have three kids together.