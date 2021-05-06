‘Indiana Jones 5’ Star Mads Mikkelsen Says The Film’s Script ‘Was Everything’ He Hoped It Would Be

Mads Mikkelsen is amping up the hype for “Indiana Jones 5.”

The latest film in the iconic series with Harrison Ford is expected in the coming years, and it will almost certainly be the last time we ever see Ford in the role that helped make him famous. That means expectations are sky high. Well, Mikkelsen cranked them up with some comments about the script. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

He told Collider the following about the fifth “Indiana Jones” movie:

I’m very, very excited about it… I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it’s such great storytelling. So yes it’s a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I’m in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great.

Granted, the fourth movie was less than stellar, but the series as a whole is outstanding. We’re talking about a character and movies the vast majority of people reading this article grew up on.

Now, we’re getting a final film and Ford is returning for one last run.

If a guy like Mikkelsen thinks the script is outstanding, then I’m more than willing to take him at his word. The dude is an awesome actor, and he’s the latest actor to join the world of Indiana Jones.

