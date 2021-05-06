Paramount+ Will Release A New Movie A Week Starting In 2022

Paramount+ has a very lofty goal for movies starting in 2022.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the relatively new streaming service plans on releasing a new original movie a week starting next year. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“All of this is a preview to a substantial ramping up of original movies next year, when we expect to begin averaging an original movie a week in 2022,” ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish said during a Thursday earnings call, according to the same THR report.

First, Antoine Fuqua’s sci-fi pic #Infinite, starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor, will skip theaters and hit the streamer in June https://t.co/u55pttOE5R — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 6, 2021

Remember when the pandemic started and movies started going to streaming? Remember when that happened and I said theaters might be screwed?

Then, as we all remember, Warner Bros. decided to dump its 2021 slate straight to HBO Max. Remember how I said this was the new way?

Well, I turned out to be 100% correct. ViacomCBS still “continues to support a robust theatrical release for many of its biggest titles,” according to THR, but we all know the game is over.

It was over the moment “Wonder Woman 1984” hit HBO Max December 25. Once people realized how great the viewing experience is at home, the idea of going back to theaters became foolish.

Now, ViacomCBS is getting in on the action with Paramount+. This isn’t a new trend that will disappear with time. This is our new normal, and I’m glad it is.

I’d way rather watch a movie while drinking Busch Light at home when I can pause and eat whatever I want. Who wouldn’t want to do that?

It’s Friday night in America. We have @BuschBeer chilling on ice in my @OrcaCoolers, college football is going to happen, I have my @Yellowstone hat on, sitting in my @BadgerFootball chairs and we’re going to win the war against coronavirus. P.S.: How’d I do @ohhyoubetcha? pic.twitter.com/r7pkGlSlao — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 15, 2020

Let us know in the comments if you plan on returning to movie theaters!