Porn Company CamSoda Offers Bill Gates A Free VIP Membership

A popular adult entertainment company wants to help Bill Gates get through his divorce.

Gates sent shock waves through the country after he announced that his wife Melinda and him are getting a divorce after 27 years of marriage.

CamSoda wrote the following in part to Gates in Thursday release:

To help you ease back into the dating pool, I’d like to formally extend you an offer to become an Elite VIP member with CamSoda, the leading adult webcam platform. As an Elite VIP member, you’ll be provided with a personal representative who will help you connect with any model on our platform 24/7/365, engage in private chats, request custom videos, have chats to solve global warming etc. (think of it like a personal hotel concierge service but for an adult webcam site).

While I'm not an expert on Gates and what he likes to do for fun, I'm not sure it'd be great for business if he accepted this offer.

While I have nothing against the porn industry (let's not make a big deal out of the fact that I know porn stars), something tells me Gates isn't eager for headlines about him with a VIP porn membership.

REPORT: Bill Gates Spent Private Time With A Former Girlfriend For Decades After Getting Married https://t.co/WZigkurC4c — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 6, 2021

Having said that, you know people in the porn industry are always the best at marketing and dropping interesting tidbits.

Whether it's Pornhub dropping viewership numbers after major events or CamSoda offering free memberships, people in the porn business know how to move the needle.

That’s just a fact, and it’s not up for debate.

Now, I guess we’ll have to wait to see if Gates accepts the offer! I’m not holding my breath.