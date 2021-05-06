Male Student In Custody Following School Shooting That Left Three Injured

A suspect in a school shooting in Idaho that resulted in three people being injured was taken into custody Thursday, according to The Associated Press (AP).

A male student was apprehended after a shooting at Rigby Middle School in Idaho, AP reported.

Two students and a custodian were injured in the incident. The injuries were not life-threatening, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said, according to AP.

VIDEO: One person is in custody after three people were shot at a middle school in Rigby, Idaho. https://t.co/sc39eW5Key pic.twitter.com/iHNTK9mtZP — CBS2 News (@CBS2Boise) May 6, 2021

“Today we had the worst nightmare a school district could encounter. We had a school shooting here at Rigby Middle School,” the superintendent said.

Martin emphasized that there was “no further threat” to students at the school as the shooting suspect was apprehended.



Police arrived at the school at around 9:15 a.m.Students at the middle school were evacuated to the high school, where parents had the option of picking them up, according to Local News 8.

“I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events,” Republican Gov. Brad Little said on Twitter. “Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident.”

I am praying for the lives and safety of those involved in today’s tragic events. Thank you to our law enforcement agencies and school leaders for their efforts in responding to the incident. I am staying updated on the situation. https://t.co/IF4ECgWhaV — Brad Little (@GovernorLittle) May 6, 2021

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.