Famous High School Football Coach Kevin Kelley Hired By FCS Team Presbyterian College

Famous high school coach Kevin Kelley is finally headed to the college level.

Kelley, who is well-known for never punting and always onside kicking, has been hired by Presbyterian College, according to Kyle Deckelbaum.

The Blue Hose (wild mascot name) are an FCS program based out of Clinton, South Carolina.

Pulaski Academy coach Kevin Kelley is leaving. He will be the head coach at Presbyterian College in Clinton, South Carolina, according to an email sent to school parents. — Kyle Deckelbaum (@KATVKyle) May 6, 2021

In case anyone is curious how much success Kelley has had at the high school level with his never punt and always onside kick strategy, he’s won nine state titles in Arkansas.

So, the man wins and he wins a lot.

People have always wanted to see him get a decent college job, and he now has. It’s the FCS. It’s literally one step below the highest level of college football.

The coach that NEVER PUNTS! Congrats to Coach Kevin Kelley on being named HC at Presbyterian College ????@coachkelley1 @presbycollege pic.twitter.com/WmvKq3ij2H — Overtime (@overtime) May 6, 2021

I honestly can’t wait to see how his bold football mindset works at the college level. I have a feeling there will be exactly zero middle ground.

He’s either going to be awesome or flame out in spectacular fashion. I’m not sure anything else is an option.

Win or lose, Presbyterian hiring Kevin Kelley is probably the biggest thing that will ever happen for the Pioneer Conference. All eyes will be on the Blue Hose !!! — Steve Sullivan (@sully7777) May 7, 2021

Presbyterian College football just got a hell of a lot more interesting.