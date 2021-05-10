Guy Gets Chased By A Massive Alligator In Scary Viral Video

A guy in Florida had an interesting experience with an alligator while fishing.

In a YouTube video posted by Chum Dumpster, he was fishing in Florida and enjoying the weather when things took a turn for the worse.

A gigantic alligator appeared seemingly out of nowhere, which forced the man to retreat. Eventually, he was able to run the gator off. Watch the insane carnage unfold below.

I'm not an alligator expert, but is this the proper way to handle being confronted by one? I mean, they're definitely strong enough to mess you up.

Yet, this guy didn't really run away. He put distance between him and the gator, and then stood his ground. Again, I'm not an expert, but I wouldn't want to take chances.

If that was me, I'd be long gone. I'd be gone so fast that you might think I'm an Olympic sprinter. If I can get to my car, I'm taking off on foot.

I can come back to get my fishing gear, and I’ll be coming back armed.

Luckily, it all worked out in the end for this guy, and the alligator didn’t cause too many problems. Still, a very scary situation!

H/T: BroBible