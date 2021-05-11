Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Expected To See Extended Video Footage Of Fatal Incident

Relatives are expected to view over 18 minutes of body-worn camera footage where North Carolina sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a man in his driveway Tuesday afternoon, the Associated Press reported.

North Carolina sheriff’s deputies attempting a drug-related search warrant fatally shot Andrew Brown Jr., who was sitting in his car on his driveway on April 21 in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, according to the AP. Brown’s family is scheduled to view the additional body-camera footage at 3. p.m. likely followed by a press conference with the family’s lawyer Chantel Cherry-Lassiter.

Brown’s family said he was driving away from law enforcement officials while a prosecutor argued his vehicle made “contact” with officials before shots were fired, the AP reported. Judge Jeffery Foster ruled in favor of allowing Brown’s family to see more footage of the incident last Thursday.

Foster said the family could view less than 20 minutes of the two hours that were recorded, according to the AP. The office of Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten II set up the viewing to comply with Foster’s order that the family be provided access within 10 days.

“The portions of the videos withheld are found to not contain images of the deceased, and thus are not appropriate for disclosure at this time,” Foster said, the AP reported. (RELATED: FBI Opening Civil Rights Investigation Into Fatal Andrew Brown Shooting)

Foster won’t release the body camera footage publicly because an investigation into the incident is ongoing and to maintain safety for the people shown in the videos, according to the AP. Foster said he’ll consider releasing the footage in 30 days if the investigation has concluded.

Family members were previously shown 20 seconds of the footage, which they say shows Brown driving away as he was shot, the AP reported. Civil rights activists and attorneys joined the community’s demands to release all of the recordings.

