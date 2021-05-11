Archbishop: Trans Procedures For Minors Is An ‘Emerging’ Topic Among Bishops

Transgender procedures for minors is an “emerging” topic among Catholics bishops, San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone told the Daily Caller News Foundation in an interview.

Cordileone discussed his new document in which he warned pro-abortion Catholics against receiving communion, as well as the implications of high profile Catholics publicly supporting abortion during an interview with the DCNF’s Mary Margaret Olohan. He also discussed how the Catholic Church plans to address another budding cultural battle: transgender surgeries and procedures for minors.

“This is a discussion that is emerging among the bishops and we are in the works of trying to grapple with this and give some guidance to our people,” the archbishop said. (RELATED: Archbishop Cordileone Says He Had ‘Conversations’ With Pro-Abortion Pelosi About Holy Communion)

“I think it’s the next step of getting further and further away from the original created order of ‘male and female he created them,'” Cordileone said. “God created the human race male and female with the sexual complementarity and the more we deny that and get away from it the further and further away it goes.”

The archbishop told the DCNF that support for such procedures is “very alarming,” noting that “the science is all against that.”

“There’s so much scientific evidence of the harm this does to children giving them puberty blockers and not just in terms of their sexual development but otherwise, too, psychologically in other aspects of physical health,” the archbishop said. “It’s terrible.” (RELATED: Here Are The States That Want To Ban Trans Surgeries For Minors)

“But the other side has captured the narrative and many people have been duped into thinking this way,” he said. “It perplexes me, I don’t know how anyone could think that something that’s so obvious as ‘a boy is a boy and he needs to grow into being a man,’ that that can be a question.”

WATCH:

https://youtu.be/8UHs6IkQTN0?t=499

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.