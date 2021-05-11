Bikers Get Into An Absolutely Pathetic Fight In Viral Video

A group of bikers thought getting into a fight was a great idea, and the video is downright pathetic.

In an Instagram video shared by @whatsshadyindaytona, all hell broke loose in the middle of the road, and I'm not sure I've ever seen a fight like this one.

One guy's punches were so weak that I'm not even sure they could be felt. Watch the embarrassing altercation unfold below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s Shady In Daytona Beach (@whatsshadyindaytona)

Aren't bikers supposed to be big tough guys? Isn't that their whole thing? I've seen enough of "Sons of Anarchy" to know you're not supposed to mess with bikers.

However, I'm not sure these bikers could take anyone in a fight. They looked like they were slow motion dancing more-so than fighting.

The best part about this video is the fact a few people are just standing there watching clearly blown away by what they're seeing.

They were probably thinking the same as me. Aren’t these guys supposed to be grade-A badasses? Instead, they looked like old men who were on leave from the nursing home.

I never endorse fighting, but if you’re going to do it, be better than this.