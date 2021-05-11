Guys With Boat Made Out Of Duct Tape, Buckets And Kiddie Pools Rescued Off The Coast Of California

Two guys learned the hard way that making your own boat for the ocean might not be a great idea.

According to @SBCFireInfo, two guys had to be rescued off the coast of Isla Vista in California after their custom boat failed to get them back to shore.

Why did their boat fail? Well, the fact it was made out of duct tape, plastic buckets and kiddie pools might have had something to do with it.

Think I’m kidding? I can promise you that I’m not. Take a look at their vessel below.

If Nautical Nonsense Is Something You Wish-Two male students in their 20’s were rescued unharmed at 2:37 a.m. Sat off Isla Vista after they were unable to return to shore in their boat fashioned from duct tape, buckets, and kiddie pools. Alcohol was not a factor. *Call Newsline* pic.twitter.com/Ug568BY9EF — SBCFireInfo (@EliasonMike) May 8, 2021

Alcohol not being a factor was a surprise that I didn’t see coming! These two guys did this sober which is absolutely mind-boggling to me.

How could anyone with a sober mind take that self-made boat into the ocean and expect it to work? That makes less than zero sense.

Look, I love drinking on boats and I even like the beach, despite the fact that I hate going into the water.

A cooler full of iced down Busch Lights on a boat on a warm day sounds like heaven. So, please don’t think I hate boats.

I definitely don’t.

However, if you think I’m getting on that raft of a self-made boat, then you’re insane. That’s a potential death sentence and a Darwin award waiting to be handed out. Don’t make dumb decisions on the ocean. It rarely ends well.