Chuck Liddell Says He’s ‘Ready’ To Fight Jake Paul ‘Anytime’

UFC legend Chuck Liddell wants to fight Jake Paul.

Paul has been in the news nonstop ever since he defeated Ben Askren in a boxing match and proceeded to get into it with Daniel Cormier at UFC 261. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Daniel Cormier had to be separated from Jake Paul after Paul was heckling him . Daniel Cormier on commentary “Jake Paul is pointing at me. He better knock that off. I’ll slap that shit out of him. I don’t play those games.”#UFC261 pic.twitter.com/zzjexgeOOL — TWSN (@TWSN___) April 25, 2021

Now, Liddell wants a piece of the young man if he can get it. In response to a fan saying the two should fight, the MMA legend responded with, “I’m ready anytime for that clown.”

I’m ready anytime for that clown https://t.co/J0QeXRvvzn — Chuck Liddell (@ChuckLiddell) May 10, 2021

As entertaining as it would be to watch Liddell fight Jake Paul, I highly doubt it’s a matchup that will happen.

Jake Paul doesn’t actually want any piece of a legit fighter in an MMA bout. He wants to line up guys who are terrible at striking and box them.

He wants another guy like Ben Askren, who would still absolutely massacre Paul in a fight without rules.

If Jake Paul is actually stupid enough to square up in a UFC match with a star MMA fighter, even one whose best days are long behind him, then he’s going to get destroyed. It’ll sell a ton of PPVs, but he’ll get mauled!