Leo Komarov Throws A Dirty Cheap Shot Against David Pastrnak

New York Islanders forward Leo Komarov threw a dirty cheap shot during a 3-2 Monday night loss to the Bruins.

For some unexplainable reasons, Komarov jabbed David Pastrnak with the end of his stick following the whistle, and his actions ignited a minor scrum.

Pastrnak also hit the ice as he was shaken up grabbing the area around his diaphragm. You can watch the incredibly stupid cheap shot below.

Komarov throwing a butt-end on Pastrnak and Jack Edwards is incensed: pic.twitter.com/135t6uTg0A — Mike Pfeil (@mikepfeil_) May 10, 2021

What the hell was Komarov thinking? Seriously, why did he do that? There was no reason for that nonsense.

I’m all for a great fight in hockey and I’m all for getting physical. However, I want it to happen within the confines of the rules.

These days in the NHL, we just have idiots like Tom Wilson and this guy running around doing whatever they want.

Artemiy Panarin reacts to Tom Wilson, the Rangers and Caps get into a scrum, and Wilson ends up wrestling Panarin to the ice… pic.twitter.com/OvCeGkDJyF — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 4, 2021

Pastrnak’s teammates also clearly weren’t pleased because they jumped right into action to defend him. In the NHL, actions have immediate consequences.

This isn’t the NBA. You do something stupid and you will pay a price.

Extra 2 minutes for Komarov after he catches Pastrnak with a butt end #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/be8BbZZl0W — Bruins Diehards (@BruinsDiehards) May 10, 2021

If you’re going to throw cheap shots in the NHL, then you better be ready to fight because it’s 100% coming.