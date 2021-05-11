Farmer Discovers 5 Migrant Girls All By Themselves In Texas, Including One Crawling Without Any Clothes

A farmer in Texas said he found five young abandoned migrant girls Sunday on his farm near the Rio Grande River.

Republican Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales spoke with a farmer who said he found “baby girls” hungry and crying – including one who was naked and so young she couldn’t even walk.

“I was making a round here on the farm and … just driving along and all of a sudden I see … beside the bank here on the river, five little baby girls by themselves, hungry, crying.” The farmer said he called border patrol and “waited for a while” to no avail.

Last night I shared a heartbreaking photo of young children found by a farmer on his land in Quemado. While we thank God they were found alive, these tragic scenes are happening more & more. Today I visited with him & talked about the border crisis. We need a solution now. pic.twitter.com/Zzvk4UgAGc — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 10, 2021

One of the employees of the farmer brought his wife and some food and water down to the bank for the girls. In the meantime, the farmer said he called the constable who managed to get a hold of a border patrol agent he knew and authorities took custody of the children.

“I don’t think they would have made it if I hadn’t found them,” the farmer said, noting temperatures reached 103º.

The farmer told Gonzales he had never seen the situation this bad. (RELATED: Hundreds Of Mexican Children Were Deported While The Biden Admin Finds Sponsors For Others)

“This is not humane,” the farmer added when asked if he had a message for President Joe Biden.

The children were later identified by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) as three Honduran nationals, ages two, three and seven, and two Guatemalan nationals who are five years old and eleven months.

“It is heartbreaking to find such small children fending for themselves in the middle of nowhere,” Chief Border Patrol Agent Austin Skero II said in a statement. “Unfortunately this happens too far often now. If not for our community and law enforcement partners, these little girls could have faced the more than 100-degree temperatures with no help.”

The children required no medical attention and were sent to Uvalde Station for processing, according to CBP.

Since October, more than 47,600 unaccompanied minors have been encountered at the border, according to CBP.