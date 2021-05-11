The Wisconsin Badgers Release Awesome Highlight Video Of Jalen Berger

The Wisconsin Badgers recently released an incredible highlight video of running back Jalen Berger.

The team released an Instagram video of Berger’s highlights from 2020 spliced up with scenes from “Good Burger,” and it’s straight football porn. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

Berger is going to have a ton of attention on him this upcoming season. He’s the next man up to be a great Wisconsin running back, and he showed some serious flashes in 2020.

Despite our season not going the way we wanted last year, there’s no doubt in my mind that Berger is the real deal.

When that guy finds space, he’s lights out carrying the football.

With our offense geared up to be much better in 2021, Berger should have even more opportunities to run the ball and find open space.

If we open things up with the running game, then Graham Mertz should be able to throw anywhere he wants on the field.

It’s going to be beautiful.

Week one against Penn State can’t get here fast enough. I can’t wait!