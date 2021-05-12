Will Attendance At College Football Games Increase In 2021?

Will attendance at college football games spike in 2021?

While scrolling through Reddit, I saw fans discussing this question on the college football subreddit, and the answer seems obvious to me.

The answer is yes.

After America didn’t really get to experience sports in-person for a year, I think you can expect attendance to shoot through the roof.

College football is a drug for the soul, and we all had our doses reduced in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with more and more people getting vaccinated and things opening up, you’re going to see packed stadiums this season.

I attend at least one game a year. Sometimes it’s a Wisconsin home game in Madison or I hit the road. No matter what, I catch at least one game.

2020 was the first year since some point in high school where I didn’t make a game. Now, I’m 100% returning this season.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019

Now that the game is over and Wisconsin won, I want to say I am blown away by the hospitality of Nebraska fans. They won’t let me pay for a drink. I was told they’re the nicest fans in the sport, and they didn’t disappoint. The Nebraska Cornhuskers are an all-class fanbase. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2019

So, the incredibly easy answer is that attendance is going to bounce back in a huge way. You can take that to the bank.