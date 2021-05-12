Editorial

Will Attendance At College Football Games Increase In 2021?

David Hookstead
Will attendance at college football games spike in 2021?

While scrolling through Reddit, I saw fans discussing this question on the college football subreddit, and the answer seems obvious to me. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The answer is yes.

After America didn’t really get to experience sports in-person for a year, I think you can expect attendance to shoot through the roof.

College football is a drug for the soul, and we all had our doses reduced in 2020 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, with more and more people getting vaccinated and things opening up, you’re going to see packed stadiums this season.

 

I attend at least one game a year. Sometimes it’s a Wisconsin home game in Madison or I hit the road. No matter what, I catch at least one game.

2020 was the first year since some point in high school where I didn’t make a game. Now, I’m 100% returning this season.

So, the incredibly easy answer is that attendance is going to bounce back in a huge way. You can take that to the bank.