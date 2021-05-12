‘Big Lurch Left’: GOP Governor Candidate Glenn Youngkin Says Virginia Is Tired Of Democratic Leaders

Glenn Youngkin, the Republican nominee for Virginia’s governor race, joined Samantha Renck to discuss President Trump’s endorsement, why he’s the best choice to flip Virginia red, and more.

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Watchdog On Wall Street Host Rips ‘COVID-Phobia,’ Extended Welfare Benefits After Poor Jobs Report

‘We Can’t Finish The Border Wall’: Border District Rep. Calls Out Double Standard With Capitol Fence

‘No Opportunity For De-Escalation’: Former Police Officer And Detective Dissects Ohio Shooting

Rep. Chip Roy: ‘Cartels Have Operational Control’ Of The US Southern Border

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.