Records Show Caitlyn Jenner Voted In 2020 Despite Claiming Otherwise

Records show that Caitlyn Jenner voted in the 2020 election, despite the California gubernatorial candidate claiming otherwise in a recent interview with CNN, according to Politico.

Records obtained from the Los Angeles County registrar’s office indicate Jenner did cast a ballot in the November 2020 election, despite her insistence that she “didn’t even vote” in 2020 and “wound up going to play golf,” Politico reported.

Reporter: “Did you vote for [Donald Trump] in 2020?” Caitlyn Jenner: “No.” Reporter: “Who’d you vote for?” Caitlyn Jenner: “I didn’t even vote.” pic.twitter.com/IEF6sa1a53 — The Hill (@thehill) May 11, 2021

In an interview with CNN, Jenner claimed that she skipped voting in both the presidential election and down ballot races, and also declined to vote on California’s ballot measures. (RELATED: ‘You Want To Talk About Ignorant A**Holes?’: Hannity Hits Back At Jimmy Kimmel For Going After Caitlyn Jenner)

“Out here in California, it’s like, why vote for a Republican president? It’s just not going to work,” Jenner said.

Although Jenner’s campaign didn’t provide comments on the record, a spokesperson said that Jenner did vote on “some local issues,” Politico reported.

The Republican candidate is attempting to garner support from California voters prior to the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom later this year, Politico reported.

A poll from the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies released May 11 found that 49% of California voters oppose the recall effort while 36% support it, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Just six percent of California voters say they would vote for Jenner to replace Newsom, with the majority of Republicans, Democrats and unaffiliated voters not supporting her candidacy, reported the Los Angeles Times.