No One Comes Close: Tucker Carlson Blows Away Competition In His Time Slot By More Than Double

Fox News host Tucker Carlson had more than twice the amount of viewers than the other top cable news shows that aired in the 8:00 p.m. time slot, Tuesday’s cable news ratings showed.

Around 3,266,000 people tuned in to “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Tuesday night, according to cable news ratings from AdWeek’s TVNewser. In comparison, 1,269,000 people watched Anderson Cooper on CNN, and 1,242,000 people watched Chris Hayes on MSNBC — the two other major cable news shows that air at the 8:00 p.m. hour. (RELATED: Fox News Channel Sees Highest Viewership Numbers In 2020 Amid Coronavirus Coverage)

Overall, Carlson’s show was the only one to break three million viewers. Sean Hannity’s 9:00 p.m. show on Fox News came in second overall with 2,915,000 viewers, and “The Five” on Fox News came in third with 2,779,000 people tuning in. Rachel Maddow’s MSNBC show was the only show on either CNN or MSNBC to have more than two million viewers — 2,547,000 people watched Maddow Tuesday night.

Since January, all cable news channels have experienced a drop in ratings, but CNN had the largest drop of all major channels. The Hill media and political columnist Joe Concha pointed out that CNN lost more than two-thirds of its viewers, calling the drop in ratings “profound.”

The drop CNN is experiencing is profound. On Friday, not one program broke 900K total viewers. Prime averaged less than 800K overall. For comparison, the network averaged 2.74 million viewers in January, so we’re talking about more than two-thirds of the audience – gone. https://t.co/a4f14QXStm — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 10, 2021

“The drop CNN is experiencing is profound. On Friday, not one program broke 900K total viewers,” Concha said. “Prime averaged less than 800K overall.”

“For comparison, the network averaged 2.74 million viewers in January, so we’re talking about more than two-thirds of the audience – gone,” he added.”